All-new Opel Mokka revealed, wearing the bold new face of Opel

Rüsselsheim, Germany - Following a prolonged teaser campaign, Opel has finally pulled the wraps off its all-new Mokka SUV, and as promised it has a striking new design featuring the ‘Opel Visor’ front end, which is the new face of Opel. But it’s not just completely fresh on the outside. Moving from GM to Peugeot underpinnings, the second-generation Mokka is up to 120kg lighter than its predecessor. It’s also 125mm shorter than before, although the wheelbase has grown by 2mm, but despite the shorter overhangs, Opel claims to have achieved a similar loading volume of 350 litres. It’s also the first Opel to feature the company’s new digital interior concept, in which a horizontally stretched instrument panel incorporates two widescreen displays. The new cabin design avoids analog displays, and what Opel calls “useless decorative animations”. Quite sensibly, however, designers did retain a few traditional control buttons for the essential functions, in order to avoid distracting drivers by making them dig through sub-menus. Like the new Corsa hatchback, the 2021 Opel Mokka will be available from the outset with a fully electric powertrain, this being the previously announced 100kW, 260Nm unit that’s fed by a 50 kWh battery that allows a claimed range of 322km on the WLTP 1 cycle. Opel has previously mentioned that the Mokka will also offer conventional combustion engines, but the details have yet to be announced.

On the tech front, the new Mokka will offer an Advanced Cruise Control system with a stop and go function for heavy traffic and there’s also an Active Lane Positioning system that automatically keeps the vehicle in the centre of its lane. Another tech highlight is the glare-free IntelliLux LED matrix headlight system with 14 elements, which will be available as an option, although even the standard cars feature full LED lighting both at the front and back.

“The new Mokka is a headturner and will change the perception of our brand,” says Opel boss Michael Lohscheller.

“With the Mokka, we are reinventing Opel and introducing our design of the next decade. It shows everything the brand stands for today and in the future.”

So when can you buy one?

Opel South Africa says the new Mokka is on its planning radar, with launch timing anticipated to be in the first quarter of 2022. The specific model details will be revealed closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



