Johannesburg - Land Rover South Africa has released pricing for the second-generation Range Rover Evoque ahead of it reaching local showrooms in April. Starting at R734 300 (see full list below), the baby Rangie is slightly more affordable than before as ‘base’ and ‘S’ trim grades have been added to the range, which previously kicked off with the TD4 SE at R818 771.

The new Evoque has an evolutionary design that incorporates the smoother design language seen on the Range Rover Velar, and it’s built on a new mixed-material platform. It has a similar footprint to the current model, but there is more interior space thanks to a longer wheelbase, while the boot is 10 percent larger, now boasting a capacity of 591 litres.

South African customers have a choice between two engines: a 2-litre turbodiesel rated at 132kW and 430Nm, and a 2-litre turbopetrol that’s good for 183kW and 375Nm.

Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and permanent all-wheel-drive system. Backing you up in the bush (should you ever choose to venture there) is Terrain Response 2, which automatically detects the surface being driven on a adjusts the set-up accordingly, as well as Low Traction Launch, Hill Launch Assist and All Terrain Progress Control.

As with the exterior, there are plenty of Velar vibes inside the new Evoque, which gets a simplified dashboard design with fewer buttons and knobs. JLR’s new Touch Duo electronic interface, which gives you a separate lower screen for the climate control functions, is standard from the SE grade upwards.

What's standard? Let's take a walk through the range:

The base Evoque comes with a more basic 25.4cm single touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera, and other standard amenities include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start, ambient lighting, Lane Keep Assist, automatic LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The ‘S’ grade adds leather seats (with 10-way adjustment upfront) as well as upgraded infotainment in the form of Navigation Pro, Connect Pro with 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot and Smartphone Pack, including InControl Apps and Apple CarPlay.

Opt for the SE and you get the aforementioned dual-screen Touch Pro Duo electronic interface, along with a digital instrument cluster, powered tailgate, 360-degree parking aid, 14-way adjustable seats with memory function and 20-inch alloys.

At the top of the range, the HSE model adds 16-way seat adjustment, an Interior Luxury Pack with upgraded trims and upholstery and a Drive Pack that features Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and High-speed Emergency Braking. Another nifty addition is the ClearSight digital rear-view mirror that uses cameras to allow drivers to see past bulky items loaded to the roof.

The range-topper also gets the R-Dynamic design pack as standard, although you can specify this on the S and SE too, at an extra cost.

Now all that’s left to do is work out that budget and choose a model below:

