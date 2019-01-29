Paris - Just a day after showing us the fifth-generation Clio's cabin, Renault has revealed its exterior and if it’s a revolution on the inside, the redesigned hatch is merely an evolution on the outside. That comes as little surprise, given that its predecessor’s styling was widely smiled upon by the market.

So Renault has effectively let it mature a bit for the new generation, infusing some elements from the latest Megane, such as C-shaped headlights (now 100 percent LED as standard across the range) and toning down the plastic cladding, while retaining other Clio IV cues such as the hidden rear door handles and pointy taillights.

It goes big on the garnishes too, with the GT Line trim grade making way for a new R.S. Line that gets honeycomb grille treatment, an F1 inspired ‘blade’ and unique 17-inch alloys. New Clio also colours up with two new exterior hues in the form of Valencia Orange and Celadon Blue.

New platform

The new Clio is set to hit South African shores in late 2019 or early 2020 and it's the first Renault to be built on the group’s updated CMF-B platform.

Engines haven’t been confirmed as yet, but it’s practically a given that it will feature the new 1-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engines that have just been announced for the Nissan Micra that Renault builds in France. The entry 1.0 engine in the Nissan has conventional fuel injection and pushes 74kW and 160Nm, while the more high-tech 1.0 unit with direct injection is good for 86kW and 180Nm. It’s not clear at this stage whether the Clio will be tuned to the same output levels, but it’s unlikely to stray too far. Renault says that hybrid versions will also be offered.

As with the engine specs, Renault is remaining quiet on the actual technologies and driver assistance systems available, although the French company is promising that the Clio will be a “pioneer in this respect” by making “the driver assistance systems leading to autonomous driving widely available on a city car”.

As revealed on Tuesday, the fifth-generation Clio has a much smarter looking cabin, brimming with soft-touch surfaces and decorative touches and featuring a brand new portrait-orientated, 23.6cm touchscreen. This is twice the size of the previous screen and incorporates the latest version of Renault’s EasyLink connected operating system.

The Clio also features a TFT digital instrument cluster for the first time, available in 17.8cm, 23.6cm and 25.4cm sizes.

Numerous interior design schemes are available, along with an eight-colour mood lighting system.

Watch out for more information on the Clio when it makes its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

IOL Motoring



