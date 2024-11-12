All-new Suzuki Dzire sedan shakes off its Swift vibes with more mature design

Last week the all-new Suzuki Swift was unleashed in South Africa (read our full launch report here) and now its sedan equivalent, the Suzuki Dzire, has broken cover in it home market of India. We say that with some caution as the new four-door model no longer shares any exterior design commonality with its hatchback sibling.

Its more confident and ‘grown up’ design language is sure to be a hit among the albeit shrinking pool of sedan buyers, although at this stage it is still unclear when the new model will reach South Africa. Suzuki Auto SA Brand Marketing Manager Brendon Carpenter told IOL that the company could not provide specific details or projected launch dates for 2025 as yet, but reiterated that the company was “committed to bringing exciting new products to the South African market.” At a shade under four metres the new Suzuki Dzire has identical dimensions to the current version, but it is built on an updated version of the Heartect platform and appears to be significantly safer.

The new model has just been awarded with a five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant safety, which is a significant improvement over the outgoing model’s two-star performance. As per the Swift, the redesigned Dzire boasts six airbags and ESP stability control as standard. Inside you’ll see a stronger resemblance to the Swift. Picture: Supplied It also inherits the company’s new 1.2-litre three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 60kW and 112Nm, although unlike the redesigned Swift - which is available with a new CVT gearbox - the Dzire continues to offer an automated manual (AMT) transmission as an alternative to the standard five-speed manual. The cabin architecture is mostly shared with the new Swift, and tech highlights include a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a 360-degree HD View Camera.