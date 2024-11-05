All-new Suzuki Swift arrives in South Africa: pricing and features

The new-generation Suzuki Swift is being launched in South Africa this week, with the popular compact hatchback gaining a complete redesign inside and out as well as a new engine. Pricing is not too much of a jump over the outgoing version (which started at R213,900) with the entry-level Swift 1.2 GL, available only as a five-speed manual, pegged at R219,900 and gaining additional features over the old base version.

Moving to the middle ground, the new Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ is priced at R239,900 in manual guise and R259,900 with the new CVT gearbox option, while the range-topping 1.2 GLX now commands R264,900 as a manual and R284,900 with CVT. The new Suzuki Swift is available in three spec guises. Picture: Jason Woosey It’s better equipped than the old model and, most importantly, all versions now feature six airbags (up from two), as well as ESP stability control. Standard features in the new Swift GL include digitally-operated air conditioning, electrically adjustable mirrors, electric windows on all doors and rear parking sensors. On the outside it can be told apart by its 14-inch covered steel wheels.

The GL+ adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the mix, including a reverse camera and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity, and this midrange model rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels. Over and above all that, the GLX gains a 9.0-inch infotainment system, fully automatic climate control, cruise control and automatic LED headlights, among other additions. In addition, the alloy wheels on the GLX have a diamond-cut finish. The new Suzuki Swift has a more high-tech cabin that reminds us of the Baleno. Picture: Jason Woosey The redesigned Swift is powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 60kW and 112Nm.