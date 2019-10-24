WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - It’s been teased to death. It’s been leaked left right and centre by embargo-dodgers. But now Volkswagen has finally made it official, unveiling the eighth-generation Golf and spilling the beans on all its technologies and innovations.
And that seems like a good place to start as Volkswagen boldly proclaims that this Golf represents the nameplate’s greatest leap forward since its debut 45 years ago.
Not only is it more electrified than before, with five hybrid versions available at launch (which we’ll get to in a moment) but Volkswagen has fully digitised the cabin, while also introducing advanced car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure technologies as well as new semi-autonomous driving features that allow ‘assisted driving’ at speeds of up to 210km/h.
For the record, the new Golf is slightly longer than its predecessor and is once again underpinned by the MQB modular platform.
We won’t harp on about the exterior for long as it is clearly an evolution of Golf 7, but with sharper angles at the front and back that give the car a more sculpted look.