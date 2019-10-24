All-new Volkswagen Golf 8 takes the biggest tech leap yet









WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - It’s been teased to death. It’s been leaked left right and centre by embargo-dodgers. But now Volkswagen has finally made it official, unveiling the eighth-generation Golf and spilling the beans on all its technologies and innovations. And that seems like a good place to start as Volkswagen boldly proclaims that this Golf represents the nameplate’s greatest leap forward since its debut 45 years ago. Not only is it more electrified than before, with five hybrid versions available at launch (which we’ll get to in a moment) but Volkswagen has fully digitised the cabin, while also introducing advanced car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure technologies as well as new semi-autonomous driving features that allow ‘assisted driving’ at speeds of up to 210km/h. For the record, the new Golf is slightly longer than its predecessor and is once again underpinned by the MQB modular platform. We won’t harp on about the exterior for long as it is clearly an evolution of Golf 7, but with sharper angles at the front and back that give the car a more sculpted look.

The changes inside, however, are radical to say the least. Virtually all of its displays and controls are now digital, with a new high-mounted touchscreen infotainment system melding seamlessly into the digital instrument cluster, while a head-up display system will be available as an option.

Another interesting new feature, although likely to be limited to Europe, is the standard Car2SX technology that uses swarm intelligence to warn of hazards ahead of time. This car literally communicates with the infrastructure and other cars equipped with the technology.

Volkswagen is launching the new Golf with a wide range of powertrain options that should suit all needs. Though it is a hybrid-heavy line-up, the lower end of the range will still be available with conventional TSI petrol and TDI diesel engines, the former now employing the Miller combustion process. The two four-cylinder petrol engines offer outputs of 66kW and 81kW, while the four-pot diesels are available with outputs of 85kW and 110kW. There’s also a TGI natural gas powered version with 96kW on tap.

Then we get to the hybrids, with VW offering three mild-hybrid eTSI models that use a 48V lithium-ion battery and a belt starter generator. Here customers can choose from three output levels: 81kW, 96kW and 110kW.

The plug-in hybrid range has been expanded too, with the 180kW GTE now joined by a less showy sibling that generates 150kW. Both come with a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery that enables drivers to cover up to 60km on electric power alone, according to claims.

The new Golf is expected to launch in South Africa towards the end of 2020, with the local engine line-up, specs and pricing to be announced nearer to the time.

IOL Motoring



