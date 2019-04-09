Affalterbach - Mercedes-AMG’s junior ‘35’ family, which already includes the A-Class hatch and sedan models, is expanding with the addition of a CLA 35 derivative, blending all the A35 technical ingredients with the more distinctive ‘coupe-inspired’ four-door body. To recap, this means a version of the M260 2-litre turbopetrol engine tuned to produce 225kW at 5800rpm and 400Nm from 3000 revs. The 0-100km/h sprint is 0.2 seconds slower, with the CLA taking 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is still electronically limited to 250km/h.

Power goes to all four wheels through an AMG-specific seven-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox and 4-Matic all-wheel drive system that can send up to 50 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. Drivers can toy around with the vehicle's performance and dynamic characteristics through five AMG Dynamic Select driving modes, namely: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual. This includes suspension control if the optional adaptive damping system is ordered.

The 35 also gets a high-performance braking system, with four-piston monoblock fixed callipers on the front, as well as a variable ratio sports steering system and AMG exhaust with automatically controlled flaps linked to the aforementioned drive programmes.

CLA 35 design highlights include two power domes on the bonnet, AMG Line front apron, silver chrome trim on the air inlets and, round back, a larger diffuser and lip spoiler. The CLA 35 rides on twin-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels (with 19-inch rims being optional).

Inside you’ll find the latest Widescreen Cockpit set-up complete with a three-mode digital instrument cluster and MBUX system with advanced voice control and artificial intelligence algorithms that learn the driver’s preferences.

IOL Motoring



