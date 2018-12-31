Whitley, England - Following an initial teaser picture released earlier in December, Land Rover has released more images of its all-new Defender in disguised prototype form, while also confirming that it will be revealed in 2019. Land Rover describes its reincarnated icon as a “revolutionary” product for the brand with “even broader public appeal,” meaning that it will most certainly take a modern approach to comfort and gadgetry, with the company promising that the latest driver assistance and connectivity features will be available.

“When it debuts in 2019, the new model will represent 70 years of innovation and improvement in just one model year; honoring the model’s history for rugged durability, while thoroughly remaining a Defender for the 21st century,” Land Rover says.

There is still no official word on the new Defender’s mechanical layout or technological features, but the company’s marketing chief Felix Bräutigam previously told Autocar that the newcomer would do all that its customers expect of it “without being a copycat of what has gone before".

The camouflaged prototypes that you see in the pictures are currently undergoing rigorous tests on a variety of surfaces across the globe, including extreme climates and altitudes.

IOL Motoring



