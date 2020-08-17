Aston Martin brings 007 action to the streets with two new editions

GAYDON, England - Aston Martin and James Bond have been friends for a long time now, and the association between the British sports car specialist and the MGM film series continues with the latest movie: No Time To Die. But it’s not just everyone’s favourite martini-swigging super spy that will get to experience the unique sports cars in the film. Aston Martin has just announced two new 007 editions based on the Vantage and DBS Superleggera. The two special editions have been carefully designed and crafted by specialists in Aston Martin’s bespoke division: Q by Aston Martin. The Vantage 007 Edition was inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 which made its 007 debut in The Living Daylights in 1987 and which also features in No Time to Die, and the special edition features a number of unique design enhancements inside and out. Unique exterior styling treatments include a mesh grille with a chrome bezel that references the look of the brand’s classic V8, as well as a dashed yellow diffuser inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets. The Vantage 007 Edition can even be delivered with a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack - referencing the ‘winterised’ V8 saloon from the film.

The cabin is finished in obsidian black leather and dark chrome, with 007 branding applied on the centre console of cars equipped with a manual gearbox, while the seats feature unique heritage fluting reminiscent of that seen in the V8, along with carbon fibre seat backs. The edition also features a laser-etched gadget plaque that references the various weapons and devices seen on the original film car.

While Aston Martin will produce 100 Vantage 007 Edition models, the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition will be even more exclusive, with volumes limited to just 25 units.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition.

Design enhancements include black-tinted carbon fibre treatment for the roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser and rear Aeroblade as well as Gloss Black diamond-turned 21-inch alloy wheels and 007 badging. Inside the car has a dark colour scheme contrasted by flashes of red detailing the outline of the seats as well as 007 branding in various places and a numbered sill plaque.

As per regular DBS Superleggera models, the edition is powered by a 533kW, 900Nm 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12.

No Time to Die is set to hit cinemas around the world in November 2020, and it will feature four Aston Martin products, namely the legendary DB5, classic Aston Martin V8, DBS Superleggera as well as the Valhalla mid-engined hypercar.

“Creating a 007 Edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to develop and style a car that embodies the legend of James Bond,” said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

“It is an honour to apply carefully judged 007-inspired styling to our sports cars, which gives our customers the opportunity to own a unique piece of both cinematic and automotive history.”

IOL Motoring