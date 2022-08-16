Aston Martin DBR22 is an open cockpit sports car with stunning lines

By: Double Apex
Monterey Car Week is about to kick off in California. The week-long event allows OEMs to showcase their latest creations to the uber-wealthy. One manufacturer has jumped the gun by unveiling an all-new model early in the week. Say hello to the Aston Martin DBR22.
The Aston Martin DBR22 was designed and built by the company’s bespoke division called Q by Aston Martin. The in-house arm celebrates a decade of building exclusive cars for a few lucky individuals. Q by Aston Martin was responsible for the Vulcan (which you can read more about here). The Brutish one-off Victor is another that came from the same department.
Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content
The Aston Martin DBR22 takes its cues from previous open-top models such as the DBR1 and DB3S. This new design concept showcases a completely new body from the designers at Aston Martin. The Aston Martin DBR22 rides on all-new 21-inch alloy wheels with a unique 14-spoke design. These lightweight alloys feature a motorsport-derived centre-lock hub.
The two-seat, open cockpit features classic and contemporary touches. There is extensive use of both leather and exposed carbon fibre along with an all-new dashboard and sleek infotainment displays.
A twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 sits under that long sculpted bonnet. This engine produces 526kW and 753N.m. Aston claims allows for acceleration from a standstill to 96km/h in just 3.4 seconds. DBR22 has a top speed of 319km/h. The engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Aston Martin’s Chief Technical Officer Roberto Fedeli said: “Technology is pivotal in the construction of DBR22, with extensive use of carbon fibre throughout, and the use of 3D printing for the manufacture of a structural component.
“As such DBR22 showcases Aston Martin’s unique capabilities, with world-class design combined with an agile, intelligent approach to engineering and production. For a car that was designed to celebrate the ultimate bespoke customisation service, the engineering developments mean DBR22 truly has the dynamic theatre to match, ensuring the drive is just as addictive as its looks.”
Story courtesy of Double Apex