Aston Martin DBR22 is an open cockpit sports car with stunning lines

Monterey Car Week is about to kick off in California. The week-long event allows OEMs to showcase their latest creations to the uber-wealthy. One manufacturer has jumped the gun by unveiling an all-new model early in the week. Say hello to the Aston Martin DBR22.

The Aston Martin DBR22 was designed and built by the company’s bespoke division called Q by Aston Martin. The in-house arm celebrates a decade of building exclusive cars for a few lucky individuals. Q by Aston Martin was responsible for the Vulcan (which you can read more about here). The Brutish one-off Victor is another that came from the same department.

The Aston Martin DBR22 takes its cues from previous open-top models such as the DBR1 and DB3S. This new design concept showcases a completely new body from the designers at Aston Martin. The Aston Martin DBR22 rides on all-new 21-inch alloy wheels with a unique 14-spoke design. These lightweight alloys feature a motorsport-derived centre-lock hub.