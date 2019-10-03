Last week the manufacturer confirmed it had entered the closing stages of the most comprehensive test regime of any Aston Martin ever built.
With extensive everyday real-world driving and high-performance track evaluation taking place at locations worldwide - including the brand’s two key engineering centres at Silverstone, UK and the Nürburgring, Germany - Chief Engineer Matt Becker’s team are said to have focused their development work to ensure the broad dynamic capability required of DBX.
Becker said that while conducting durability testing at the Nürburgring race circuit, DBX delivered cornering speeds on par with the brand’s most focused sports car, the Vantage, while achieving braking figures greater than the marque’s Super GT, the DBS Superleggera. “This brutal combination of performance for an SUV has already seen us regularly achieve sub 8-minute Nordschleife lap times,” he added.
Heart of a sports car