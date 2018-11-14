Gaydon, England - Porsche did it, and thrived as a result. Lamborghini took the sacrilegious plunge too, and the world didn’t stop turning. Ferrari is set to do the same, although we can’t say with certainty that Rome won’t order a halt to the earth’s rotational forces. And as you’d expect, Aston Martin is getting in on the SUV action too. While that fact has been known for some time, the Gaydon-based sports car manufacturer has now released pictures of a prototype undergoing testing, giving us a better idea of how it will look.

Aston has also confirmed that the crossover will be called DBX, as per the concept car, although as you can see the production version is a more conventional five-door.

It’s still going to be a while before we get to see the DBX in all its glory, however, with the full reveal only scheduled for late 2019.

Technical details are thus under wraps too, but Autocar reports that the DBX will be powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 as well as Aston’s own 5.2-litre V12. A hybrid version is also due at a later stage, the British publication reports.

For now, the first development prototype that you see in the pics is being put through a rigorous testing regime, starting with the Welsh Rally stage that you see in the pics, and eventually moving on to a wide range of off-road conditions from frozen Arctic to scorching Middle Eastern deserts, as well as the necessary on-road dynamic proving grounds such as the Nürburgring.

The DBX will be the first product to be built at the company’s new St Athan facility, which will ultimately become Aston’s ‘Home of Electrification’.

IOL Motoring



