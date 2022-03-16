Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as most potent variant ever

Gaydon, England - It’s been a long time coming, but Aston Martin has finally pulled the covers off of its new V12 Vantage. Oh, and sorry, but you can’t buy one as it has already sold out. Aston Martin is planning to make just 333 of these brutal 12-cylinder machines and the company has already closed the order book due to “unprecedented demand”.

And there’s no point looking forward to the next generation as this is the last V12-powered Vantage that Aston Martin will ever make. The new Aston is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 515kW at 6500rpm and 753Nm from 1800rpm, making it the most powerful Vantage ever. Thanks to a power-to-weight ratio of 287kW per tonne, the V12 Vantage is capable of accelerating from 0-96km/h in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 320km/h. To keep weight to a minimum the bumpers, bonnet and fenders are made from carbon fibre while the exhaust system is hewn from lightweight 1mm stainless steel.

Power goes to the back wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and mechanical limited-slip differential. The V12 Vantage has also been given a unique transmission calibration to improve shift speeds and driver interaction. In keeping with the more dynamic nature of this car, the V12 Vantage is kitted out with a new adaptive damping suspension system, which includes revised anti-roll bars, bushes, and spring and damper assemblies. Suspension spring rates have been increased by 50% at the front and 40% at the rear. The car’s body has been made stiffer too, through additional front and rear shear panels as well as a rear suspension tower strut brace and fuel tank bracing. These improvements are complemented by a new steering calibration for improved feel and response.

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage won’t be mistaken for anything else out on the road as the bodywork has been widened by 40mm to accommodate the new wide-track chassis. The V12 is also distinguished by a unique front bumper with larger air inlets, redesigned rear diffuser and a dramatic rear wing. Rounding off the design changes is a set of 21-inch alloy wheels available in two shades of satin black, and customers can also opt for a lightweight variant that shaves off 8kg. “At Aston Martin we build cars, but we sell dreams. That is the magic of this brand. Only a select number of customers around the world can buy the V12 Vantage, yet like all our iconic models, its significance extends far beyond its exclusivity,” says Aston Martin brand chief Marco Mattiacci.

"What's more, such is the level of bespoke personalisation available via Q by Aston Martin even a car as rare as the V12 Vantage can be made to a specification completely unique to its owner."