Aston Martin Vantage sharpens up with more powerful, track-focused F1 Edition

GAYDON, ENGLAND - The Aston Martin nameplate is returning to Formula One this year after a six-decade absence, and to celebrate the British sports car maker has unleashed the new Vantage F1 Edition.

Although it’s not an F1 car for the road like AMG’s upcoming ‘Project One’ the new edition is said to be the most track-focused production Vantage to date. This is thanks to a raft of engine, chassis and aerodynamic updates.

Beneath the bonnet, the AMG-sourced 4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been given an extra 18kW, bringing the tally up to 393kW, and while maximum torque remains unchanged at 685Nm, the peak is sustained for longer to further increase tractability and in-gear urgency. The vehicle’s eight-speed autobox has also been improved, with an optimised torque cut during upshifts that reduces shift times and increases the feeling of directness and precision.

On the chassis front, the edition boasts reworked damper internals aimed at bringing a noticeable improvement in vertical body control, while detailed underbody modifications are said to increase front structural stiffness for a further improvement in steering feel and response.

Furthermore, wheel size is increased from 20-inches to 21-inches, and the new rims are shod with Pirelli tyres that were specifically developed for the Vantage F1 Edition.