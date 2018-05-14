Nurburg, Germany - Aston Martin’s DB11 has gone over to the dark side with a new performance flagship derivative, breaking cover at the official opening last week of the new Nurburgring-based AMR Performance Centre. AMR - inspired by Aston Martin Racing’s successful endurance programme - is the name given to high-performance, attitudinous model derivatives; the DB11 follows in the tyre-tracks of the Vantage AMR and AMR Pro to become the fastest model in Aston Martin’s range.

Not only does the new DB11 AMR have an extra 22kW, taking its 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 up to 470kW at 6500 revs and 700Nm from 1500rpm - resulting in a claimed 0-100km/h launch in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 334km/h - it gets a dramatic new look with all its external brightwork blacked out.

Dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail-light lenses are complemented by a dark grille and tailpipes, a gloss black roof, side sills and splitter, in subtle contrast to the clear-lacquered carbon-fibre bonnet blades and side strakes.

The interior is furnished in monotone leather and alcantara with a contrasting central lime stripe, a leather steering wheel, and trim elements in a mix of gloss black and clear-lacquered carbon fibre.

The dynamics team also gave it a more authoritative exhaust note, revised the shift calibration of the eight-speed automatic transmission and firmed up the suspension to reduce body roll and give the DB11 AMR an extra edged - although chief engineer Matt Becker insists it’s still a Gran Turismo, rather than a track-day special.

The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available to order now from £174 995 (R2.9 million) ex works, with first customer deliveries from mid-2018.

In addition to the standard colour and trim options, the DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, as well as a special AMR Signature Edition in dark green with lime green graphics and extra carbon-fibre trim, matched inside by dark leather with lime green detailing, satin dark chrome switchgear and satin carbon-fibre trim.

Only 100 examples will be made, priced at £201 995 (R3.35 million) ex works.