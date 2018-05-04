Wolfsburg, Germany - Get ready for the fastest Golf GTI. Volkswagen has released these teaser drawings of its sizzling new Golf GTI TCR, which will be capable of 264km/h with its 250km/h limiter removed, 14km/h faster than even the Golf R.

Set to make its appearance in the metal at this year's GTI meeting at Wörthersee in Austria from May 9-12, VW’s new charger is a street-legal version of the 257kW Golf GTI TCR racing car that competes in the World Touring Car Cup series.

The front wheel drive road car is moved along by a two-litre turbopetrol four packing 213kW and 370Nm – the same power output as the all-wheel drive Golf R but 10Nm less torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a front axle differential lock fire the power to the front wheels.

The Golf GTI TCR is similar in concept to the limited-edition 2016 Clubsport edition, which celebrated the Golf GTI’s 40th birthday and was a top-of-the-range GTI that sat just below the Golf R.

Following its debut at Wörthersee, which is the annual GTI enthusiasts’ Mecca attended by around 125 000 visitors every year, the TCR will go into production at the end of the 2018 as a special run out model before the all-new eighth-generation Golf arrives in 2019.

Volkswagen South Africa says it's too early to tell whether the TCR will be headed to our shores.