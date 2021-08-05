Audi bringing three e-tron electric model ranges to South Africa in 2022

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s electric car sector, currently starved of options, is set for a recharge early next year, with Audi South Africa planning to launch three all-electric e-tron model ranges. These comprise the e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback and e-tron GT sedan, with each offering two model derivatives. “Across the world, the automotive industry are announcing plans to phase out combustion engines to advance the transformation of the industry for the future. As Audi South Africa we see ourselves as being in a position to contribute to this global vision, and having the responsibility to do that,” said Audi South Africa Head Sascha Sauer. “Not only are we aligned with the importance of sustainability, but we have the technology, performance and design credentials within our e-tron range, to offer our premium customers an all-electric drive that will inspire and excite,” Sauer added.

South African prices and specifications will be released closer to launch, but for now let’s take a closer look upcoming models. Audi e-tron SUV The Audi e-tron SUV was revealed in 2018 as Audi’s first fully-electric model, and it takes the form of a midsize SUV that’s slightly smaller than the Q7. The local model range will include the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 models. Both have a twin-motor quattro all-wheel drive set-up, but they differ in terms of output and how far they travel on a charge. The 50 quattro boasts outputs of 230kW and 540Nm, and a claimed range of between 282km and 341km on the WLTP cycle. The 55 quattro treats its owners to 300kW, 561Nm and a range of between 369km and 440km.