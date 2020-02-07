Ingolstadt, Germany - Audi’s A3 is set to enter its fourth generation in the near future, and Audi is giving us a taste of what to expect with these official pictures of a lightly camouflaged prototype. Rather than cover up panels to conceal the styling, Audi has simply given the prototype a funky paint job, which means we get a very accurate idea of how the final product will look when it debuts at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

Of course, there are no big surprises here, with the new A3 five-door bearing a strong resemblance to the new Q3 in its front and rear styling, while the side profile is very much a logical evolution of the current model. There's unlikely to be a three-door version this time around, given the falling demand for this body type, but a sedan or a fastback-style hatch could certainly be on the cards.

Expect some big strides in the cabin however, with recent spy pictures showing big and prominent screens much like those in the eight-generation Golf, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the VeeDub’s new ‘always connected’ electronics are there too.

Audi is keeping quiet about the cabin for now, but its teaser statement does mention an updated quattro all-wheel-drive system that makes its debut in the sportier versions of the A3. This system allows for fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles, which means that in particularly dynamic driving scenarios up to 100 percent can go to the back axle. For the sake of efficiency, however, most of the torque goes to the front wheels in normal driving conditions.