INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - It’s been 25 years since Audi unleashed its first RS vehicle, the RS 2, and this manic wagon, developed in collaboration with Porsche, is still regarded as the most iconic of them all. Any excuse to celebrate its heritage would have done just fine, but Audi has decided to mark the RS 2’s silver anniversary with a unique equipment package for most of the current RS models, these being the RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupe and Sportback, TT RS Coupe, RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback.

The coolest thing about this package is that a recreation of the RS 2’s pearl effect ‘Nogaro Blue’ exterior paint hue is being offered for these new editions on special request. Sure, Mythos Black, Nardo Grey and Glacier White are also available, but forget those, you really want to make that special request…

The anniversary pack models also receive a combination of gloss black and matt aluminium exterior trims as well as an RS anniversary logo in the wheel centres, and this badge is also projected onto the ground when the doors are opened.

You’ll find plenty of RS 2 inspiration in the cabin too, from the cobalt blue accents in Alcantara on the piping of the floor mats to the 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel rim. The RS 4, RS 5 and TT RS models are fitted with RS sports seats upholstered in a combination of Nappa leather and Alcantara, as per the RS 2. The RS 6 and RS 7 come with similar seats, finished in Valcona leather, with a blueish contrast shimmering through the perforation.