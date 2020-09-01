Audi Q3 Sportback lands in SA - here’s what you get for your money

JOHANNESBURG - Audi seems intent on plugging just about every gap there is in the crossover market, and the latest is essentially a Q3 with some coupe-inspired design flavour. Which means you could probably call it a baby Q8 of sorts. Sporting a sloping tail section, the Q3 Sportback is in fact 16mm longer and 29mm lower than the regular Q3 and it also receives a unique grille as well as an S Line exterior trim package as standard. It rolls on 18-inch wheels as standard and buyers can zhush it up further with a Black Styling Package that includes dark trim on the bumpers and side window strips. How much more expensive? With prices starting at R693 000, the Sportback commands a R63 000 premium over the regular Q3 base model but it only costs 30 grand more than the more comparable Q3 S Line. The Sportback also ushers in a more powerful engine and quattro all-wheel drive.

A more powerful engine option

Until now all latest-generation Q3 models have offered only one engine option in the form of a 1.4-litre turbopetrol that sends 110kW and 250Nm to the front wheels.

While the Sportback comes with this 1.4 engine (badged 35 TFSI) in base form, the Sportback is also offered as a 40 TFSI quattro model, powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that sends 132kW and 320Nm to all four wheels.

Both engines are paired with S tronic dual clutch transmissions, the difference being that the 30 TFSI has six forward gears and the 40 TFSI quattro boasts seven.

In performance terms, the 40 TFSI will launch you from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds, according to Audi, while the 30 TFSI does that dash in a respectable 9.3 seconds.

The Q3 Sportback models also come with sport suspension as standard, and drivers can vary its characteristics via the Audi drive select system, which has six modes.

Digital cabin, boot space unchanged

The Sportback’s cabin is largely as per the regular Q3, and it doesn’t appear to have lost out on any luggage capacity, with Audi claiming a minimum volume of 530 litres for both, although this can be expanded in various ways thanks to back seats that can slide forward and fold.

Interior

The cockpit area is highly digitised, and a basic (22.3cm) digital instrument cluster is standard, although buyers can opt for the fancier 31.2cm ‘Virtual Cockpit’ which has multiple view modes. As for infotainment, the Audi MMI Touch Radio Plus ships as standard, but customers can opt for MMI Navigation Plus.

What do you get for your money?

Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting package, auto headlights and wipers, cruise control, rear parking aid and hill descent control.

Of course, there are numerous options available, but Audi has quite sensibly decided to keep things simple with a selection equipment packages:

Comfort Package (R22 580)

Equipment includes: electrically operated tailgate and front seats (which now have four-way lumbar support and heating), park distance control front and rear, and the Audi storage and luggage compartment package.

Technology Package: R35 180

MMI Navigation plus (with 3D map display), Audi virtual cockpit plus, Contour ambient lighting (with 30 colours available) and aluminium look interior trim.

Sports Package: R30 030

19-inch contrast grey alloy wheels, Alcantara/leatherette combination upholstery, black headlining and ‘Sports Contour’ flat-bottomed steering wheel with shift paddles and multifunction plus.

S line Interior Package: R16 700

Front sport seats with S line embossing, 3-spoke steering wheel with multifunction plus and chrome trim, matt brushed aluminium dashboard inlays, black headliner, S-lettered aluminium door sill inserts, stainless steel pedals.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is available at dealers now, and sold with a five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan as standard.

PRICES

Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic - R693 000

Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S tronic - R 737 000

IOL Motoring