Audi Q5 gets a refresh: New look, perkier TDI and upgraded cabin tech

Ingolstadt, Germany - Audi’s mid-sized Q5 SUV has been given its obligatory mid-life refresh, and in this case the facelift brings a wider-grinning face as well as updated cabin tech, including the latest MMI infotainment system.

Engineers have also done some tinkering beneath the bonnet, with the 2-litre TDI variant getting more power and improved efficiency. The updated engine now produces 150kW, up from 140kW, while maximum torque remains at 400Nm. 20kg lighter than before, thanks to a new aluminium crankcase, the diesel motor also features a new twin-dosing SCR system that’s said to significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, while a new mild hybrid starter/generator system improves efficiency.

At launch, all facelifted models will be powered by this TDI engine, however in time Audi will offer a “broad spread” of TDI and TFSI engines, while the TFSI e plug-in hybrid model is also set to return, with a choice of two outputs.

The 2021 Audi Q5 is 19mm longer than before, thanks to its new bumper designs. The visual changes are most apparent at the front end, where the Q5 receives a wider and more angular grille as well as fresh headlights, which are optionally available with new generation digital OLED light diodes. The SUV is also available with OLED rear lamps, and customers can choose from three lighting patterns for these.

Like its A4 and A5 cousins, the Q5 ditches the old rotary-controlled MMI interface for a new touchscreen infotainment system, measuring 25.6cm across the range. The car’s infotainment hub also features ten times more computing power than the previous system, and it features an advanced voice control system that can access the cloud, putting drivers in touch with a wide array of services and information.