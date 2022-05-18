Audi sharpens up RS4 and RS5 performance models with new competition packages

Ingolstadt - With its rival over in Munich a competition package tends to mean more power, but in the case of the newly announced Audi RS4 and RS5, the drawcard is a more engaging driving experience, in more ways than one. In fact here we’re talking about a whole range of packages that not only bring some enticing chassis modifications, but there’s an enhanced soundtrack too. For starters there’s a brand new RS sports exhaust system, but Audi even went as far as removing some sound deadening material between the engine compartment and cabin just to enliven the experience.

In terms of suspension, customers can opt for a new RS Sport Suspension Pro package which comes with manually adjustable coilovers. By default these cars will be 10mm lower than standard RS models, but owners can also manually lower the suspension by a further 10mm. Thanks to stiffer stabilisers, a higher spring rate and three-way adjustable dampers, drivers can look forward to improved lap times, Audi says. But it doesn’t end there.

Audi Sport GmbH also fixed the dynamic steering ratio at 1:13.1 and fitted an enhanced quattro sport differential, while a new data set in the control unit puts a greater emphasis on the rear axle. Audi is promising reduced gear shift times too, thanks to updated transmission software. As mentioned, there are no engine mods to speak of, with power coming from the familiar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 331kW and 600Nm.

The new RS4 and RS5 competition package models are also available with 20-inch high-sheen Phantom Black wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tyres. Further to that, buyers can look forward to a sporty Carbon matte finish for the mirrors, front blade, side flaps, sill extension and rear diffuser, while a Sebring Black exterior paint finish is optionally available. A Glossy Carbon exterior package is available as an alternative. The cabin can be enhanced too, with Audi offering an optional Dinamica / Pearl Nappa combination.