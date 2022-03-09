Audi South Africa makes a bold move into the EV space with e-Tron range introduction

By: Justin Jacobs Cape Town - The future is now. That is what Audi South Africa is telling us and at their recent Night of Progress event in Cape Town they proved it. The German automaker put its money where its mouth is and introduced its entire range of fully electric models to media, brand ambassadors, dealers and celebrities alike.

Story continues below Advertisment

While we didn’t get to spend much time behind the wheel, we did get a taste for what the e-Tron range is all about. Audi is pushing for a sustainable future which has less of a negative impact on the environment. It also needs to satisfy customer needs which means that there must be a variety of models on offer. It believes that the e-Tron range is a complete answer to the new needs and desires of its customers. Here is a breakdown of the e-Tron range as well as a driving experience from behind the wheel of the e-Tron GT. As is the case with manufacturers these days, it is the SUV and its coupe-like alternative that break cover first.

The e-Tron SUV and Sportback were introduced towards the end of last year and we do hope to get some seat time with this vehicle shortly. The e-Tron 55 uses an impressive 95kWh battery which develops 300kW and 664Nm of torque. This power comes on almost instantaneously resulting in a 0-100km/h time of just 5.7 seconds. The e-Tron S Sportback features slightly more power with 370kW and 973Nm of torque, which is mind blowing. It will hit 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and Audi claims that it will cover a range of between 347km to 378km. The aforementioned non S model will cover a range of between 369 and 458km. For those who want more in terms of performance driving then the e-Tron GT an RS e-Tron GT should satisfy your need for speed.

Story continues below Advertisment

Both cars make use of a 93.4kWh battery with a prospected range of about 480km. The RS version will hit 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and at the same time rearrange your internal organs thanks to 440kW and 880Nm of torque. The car that we got to sample was the e-Tron GT which is fundamentally the same as the RS however it only makes due with 350kW and 630Nm. Even this was enough to shock us as well accelerated away from the traffic light. The instant power delivery is immense and addictive. Once all was settled we had a good look around the interior and found it to be typical Audi in its set-up.

Story continues below Advertisment

The cabin felt familiar when compared to other Audi products. Everything feels top notch and the large screens, both in terms of the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, give the cabin a modern appeal. Now it’s one thing driving an electric car, it’s another thing when it comes time to charge up. The growing demand for electric cars means that there is a demand for more charging stations. Audi South Africa is fully embracing the partnership with GridCars and has already commenced with the installation of the local charging investment project since December 2021 and will continue into this year. The investment includes:

Story continues below Advertisment

Four 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging stations, enabling +/- 340km in 30 minutes. These are planned for placement along major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4. Five 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185km in 30 minutes, also planned for location on major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4. One of these chargers will close a long-standing gap (Richmond) in the route between Joburg and Cape Town. Twenty-four 22kW (AC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 100km in about one hour, at public lifestyle and recreational venues across the country and as part of Audi’s destination charging strategy.