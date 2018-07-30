Ingolstadt - Will Audi’s R8 eventually make way for an electric supercar? That’s certainly the hint we’re picking up from the PB 18 e-tron concept car, which Audi has just teased with one lonely darkened picture ahead of its planned reveal at the Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance in California on August 23.

Audi calls it a “futuristic electric design study for the performance enthusiast driver” but has not yet delved into any of the specifics.

Needless to say that should Audi give the green light to a production version, it would surely have Tesla’s upcoming Roadster in its sights, assuming that the latter ever actually sees light of day.

The concept, which appears to take some inspiration from the Le Mans winning R18 e-tron, was designed in Audi’s new California ‘Design Loft’ in Malibu and its name abbreviates the Pebble Beach launch venue, where the car will be on display throughout the week, also making an appearance on the famed Concept Lawn.

Watch this space for more info in late August.

IOL Motoring



