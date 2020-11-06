Audi TT RS returns to South Africa in facelifted form

JOHANNESBURG - After disappearing from the South African price lists, Audi’s TT RS has made a comeback in facelifted form, and it remains one of the few five-cylinder vehicles still available.

Priced at R1 062 000 in Coupe form, or R1 113 500 if you want the open-top Roadster, the refreshed TT RS sports a subtle exterior facelift at the front and back and perhaps the most noticeable addition is the new ‘ironing board’ rear spoiler with side winglets.

The TT RS rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels and the car is available in nine colours, including the RS-specific Kyalami Green, and customers can also opt for matt aluminium and gloss black styling packages.

As before, power comes from Audi’s 2.5-litre TFSI five-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 294kW and 480Nm. That’s sufficient, Audi says, to get the compact sports car from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox and quattro system. However, buyers will have to pay extra if they want the RS Sport suspension system with adaptive dampers.