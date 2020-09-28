Audi unleashes Q5 Sportback to rival BMW X4, Mercedes GLC Coupe

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - Audi is taking the fight to BMW’s X4 and Merc’s GLC Coupe with a Sportback version of its midsize Q5 SUV.

Just like its rivals, and Audi’s smaller Q3 Sportback, this new version of the Q5 has a coupe-inspired sloping tail to distinguish it from the conventional Q5. While you might have expected it to be lower, the Sportback is exactly the same height as the regular Q5, although it is seven millimeters longer. That swoopy tail doesn’t sacrifice too much in the way of luggage space, with the Q5 Sportback still swallowing 510 litres, which is 40 litres less than the regular Q5.

Like the recently facelifted Q5, the Sportback offers the option of OLED digital taillight technology and customers can choose from three different rear light signatures.

The Q5 Sportback’s cabin is as per the vehicle it’s based on, with the focal point being a freestanding 25.6cm MMI display, incorporating Audi’s third-generation modular infotainment system that offers “greatly enhanced” natural language voice control, activated by saying “hey Audi”.

On the engine front, the Q5 Sportback is set to launch in Europe offering the choice of two 2-litre four-cylinder engines, a petrol and a diesel that both produce 150kW, and the range is topped by the potent SQ5 Sportback that features a 255kW twin-turbo V6 TDI unit. Audi says a pair of plug-in hybrid models will follow at a later stage. The four-cylinder engines are paired with a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, while the V6 is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic.