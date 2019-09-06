Frankfurt - A subtle facelift on the outside, fresh cabin tech and a revised powertrain line-up with mild hybrid tech - that’s what you can expect from the 2020 Audi A5 line-up, revealed on Friday ahead of next week’s Frankfurt Motor Show. The external design changes are not as drastic as those given to its A4 sedan sibling, and they didn’t need to be, quite frankly. Nonetheless, the A5 models get a new front bumper, housing a flatter and wider grille, while new ventilation slits above it hark back to the legendary Audi Sport quattro of the 1980s. LED headlights are standard, and Audi’s Matrix LED lights are offered as an option.

Move around the car and you’ll see new side sills that aim to give the A5 a slimmer look, and at the back Audi has fitted a new diffuser insert to make the car look wider.

Audi has not gone into detail on the engine line-up, but it does promise that four of the engine variants are equipped with mild hybrid systems that allow energy recuperation. In four cylinder models the MHEV system is integrated into a 12-volt electrical system.

European S5 models get a new V6 TDI turbodiesel engine, good for 255kW and 700Nm, and mated to a 48-volt electrical system. The rest of the world, however, will receive the familiar 3-litre V6 turbopetrol, which produces 260kW and 500Nm.

New operating system

While you won’t notice any major design changes in the cabin, the A5 does get a new MMI touch infotainment system, where the previous console-mounted rotary dial makes way for touchscreen functionality, with acoustic feedback.

The navigation system has also been made more user-friendly, according to Audi, with new functions such as route suggestions based on previous trips.

Audi also offers a range of online services, including online traffic sign and hazard information, on-street parking and the Car-to-X service traffic light information - in Europe at least.

IOL Motoring



