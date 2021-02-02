Audi’s facelifted RS 4 and RS 5 models here soon: SA prices announced

JOHANNESBURG - Audi is set to pile on the performance models this year, and while the trendy new SUVs like the RS Q3 and RS Q8 will no doubt steal the limelight, Audi’s performance division has not forgotten about its conventional low-slung cars. To that end, Audi South Africa has announced that its upgraded RS 4 Avant as well as the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback models will be launched at the beginning of April, although some VIP customer deliveries have already begun. All three cars feature freshened styling as well as upgraded cabin tech and pricing starts at R1 296 000 for the RS 4 Avant, moving up to R1 394 500 for the RS 5 Coupe and R1 409 500 for the Sportback. Of course, the familiar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine carries over from the pre-facelift range, offering 331kW and 600Nm. As before, the cars will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, according to claims. Power goes to all four paws via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and RS-tuned quattro all-wheel drive system, and customers can sharpen things up with an optional sport differential on the rear axle, which apportions torque between the back wheels. What’s new on the inside?

Moving inside you’ll find a totally new 25.6cm MMI touchscreen infotainment unit that replaces the previous system that was operated by an old-fashioned console-mounted rotary dial. The system also ushers in a range of Audi connect features, including online traffic info, weather updates and various Car2X services, including an emergency button built into the vehicle’s roof module.

MMI navigation plus is standard on all three RS models, along with a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system. Owners will also get to enjoy an RS monitor, which provides information on the drive temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, quattro sport differential and even tyre temperature. An RS-specific ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster is also part of the deal and it provides further data such as g-forces.

What’s new on the outside?

As per the recently facelifted regular A4 and A5 models, the front end of the freshened RS5s is where you’ll see the biggest changes, which include a wider and flatter grille featuring sharper edges, flanked by pointy new headlights. Matrix LED laser light technology is standard in the RS 5 models, and an option on the RS 4 Avant.

Another interesting detail comes in the form of small horizontal slits just beneath the bonnet, which are a nod to the original Quattro of 1984, although in that car’s case they were real air vents and in the modern Audi, they are simply ‘implied’ - Audi’s words, not ours.

The rest of the design changes are on the subtle side, but Audi has redesigned the side sills and rear diffuser, while buyers can choose from gloss black, matt aluminium and carbon black styling packages to give their cars a more individual edge.

All models are sold with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan.

PRICES

Audi RS 4 Avant quattro - R1 296 000

Audi RS 5 Coupe quattro - R1 394 500

Audi RS 5 Sportback quattro - R1 409 500

IOL Motoring