Audi’s most potent SUV ever, the RS Q8 is here: SA pricing

JOHANNESBURG - Audi is launching a glut of new RS performance cars in South Africa this month, including the new RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe and Sportback, RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback, TT RS Coupe and Roadster as well as a trio of SUVs in the form of the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback and, of course, the RS Q8. Take your pick.. The RS Q8 that we’re focusing on in this story is the German brand’s fastest SUV ever, and it’s just gone on sale for R2 354 500. The RS Q8 is powered by the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the new RS6 and RS7 models, and with 441kW and 800Nm on command, it is able to get the bulky SUV from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds. Although this is not an economical vehicle, Audi has done its best to mitigate consumption through a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring a belt alternator that is said to save around 0.8 l/100km.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that, under normal circumstances, pushes 60 percent of the torque to the rear wheels, but if required it can increase that to 85 percent, or even send 70 percent to the front if need be.

The quattro sport differential also varies the torque distribution between the rear wheels as needed. This and the rear-wheel steering system aim to keep it pin-sharp through the corners.

Buyers can furthermore opt for an electromechanical active roll stabilisation system that can decouple the stabilisers on each axle during hard cornering in order to minimise body roll.

Because ride comfort is equally important in a luxury SUV such as this, an RS-specific adaptive air suspension system is fitted and it can vary the ride height by up to 90mm.

All of the RS Q8’s dynamic systems can be configured through the Dynamic Select interface, which gives drivers eight profiles to play around with (Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Efficiency, Allroad, Offroad and the individually configurable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes), which can be swiftly activated via the “RS” button on the steering wheel.

The RS Q8 rolls off the assembly line with 22-inch wheels as standard, which is the largest size ever on an Audi production model.

Also helping you to tell it apart from the less aggro Q8s is an RS-specific grille in gloss black honeycomb, wider side skirts and unique diffuser, also in high-gloss black.

The cabin is set apart by unique RS displays in the digital instrument cluster, head-up display and MMI interface, as well as the obligatory RS sports seats in Valcona leather.

Interior

You’ll also find Audi’s latest MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system as well as Audi connect functionality, complete with Car2X services, including an emergency button built into the roof module.

Priced at R2 354 500, the RS Q8 is set to hit local showrooms at the beginning of April.

IOL Motoring