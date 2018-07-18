Ingolstadt - On the 20th anniversary of its original launch, the Audi TT has been enhanced with a range of styling, technology and equipment updates. The third generation of the sporty two seater, launched in 2014, receives a comprehensive upgrade to both the coupe and roadster versions, starting with an extended list of standard equipment.

Besides the Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument panel, the basic version of the new model now features the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, rain and light sensors, heated exterior mirrors, and the ability to control the infotainment and voice control system entirely using the steering wheel. Also standard are illuminated USB ports as well as Bluetooth for wireless pairing of devices.

The MMI terminal on the minimalist centre console has just six keys. The top-of-the-line MMI navigation plus with MMI touch integrates a touchpad on the rotary/push-button control that recognizes handwritten input and allows zooming. The voice control system understands everyday speech.

Exterior design tweaks are minor but the optional S line exterior package now sports a full-length front splitter, vertical air inlets, a radiator grille in titanium black and specific side sills. Added is a wider diffuser and vertical air inlets below the rear lights with three horizontal fins each.

The TT’s chiselled geometric styling otherwise remains unchanged, as does the short, ball-shaped gear lever knob, characteristic tank flap and round dual-branch tailpipes. Headlights with LED or Matrix LED technology are optionally available.

Audi hasn’t announced any engine changes and the 2-litre four cylinder petrol turbo is likely to remain as the mainstay of the range, with the 295kW five-cylinder 2.5 turbo powering the range-topping TT RS.

Power is laid down through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive.

The TT is underpinned as before by four-link rear suspension, and the S Line version rides 10mm lower for more hunkered-down handling.

Wheel-selective torque control activates during fast cornering with precise brake interventions on the unloaded wheels on the inside of a curve.

Driver assistance systems include a lane change assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and park assist.

The new Audi TT is expected in South Africa in the first quarter of next year.

Drive360



