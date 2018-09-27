Automotive videos

Watch backyard inventor demo 'flying sports car'
Former dancer and camera operator demonstrates home-msde 'super-drone' that can fly him seven metres up at 60km/h.27 September 2018 | Latest launches
Many a good action movie has been enhanced, or even saved, by a good car chase or the appearance of an exciting vehicle.20 September 2018 | Industry news
Jaguar describes it as the world’s fastest production sedan, but the XE SV Project 8 is really a muscle-car.13 September 2018 | Motorsport
If you think putting foot and unleashing 907kW in a straight line is easy, watch this video of Boba Motoring’s Golf Mk2.23 August 2018 | Motorsport
McLaren's rocket scientist (no, really) explains just why the 720S is as fast as it is in 'The 'Science of Speed'.9 August 2018 | Latest launches
Move over Porsche, Lamborghini has officially confirmed that its new SVJ has broken the 'Ring record for production cars.26 July 2018 | Latest launches
Toyota’s highly anticipated Supra made its dynamic debut on the famous hill at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.13 July 2018 | Latest launches
This very standard-looking 1989 Jumbo Golf is now officially the world’s fastest two-litre, two-pedal motorcar. Seriously.6 July 2018 | Motorsport
