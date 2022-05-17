BAIC BJ60 revealed in China, looking upscale and ready to rival Land Cruiser 300

Beijing - The BAIC B40 Plus was launched in South Africa late last year, looking something like the love child of a Jeep Wrangler and Hummer H3, but the new BJ60 seems like something altogether different. The newcomer has just been revealed in China and it’s unclear whether it will ever come to South Africa. If it does, it’s likely that its name will be changed to something like B60 to avoid it becoming lost in translation, just like BJ40 was renamed B40 Plus.

The BJ60 is bigger than it looks in pictures, with an overall length of just over 5m making it larger than Toyota’s Land Cruiser 300. It will go head-to-head with the GWM Tank 500, which it resembles in shape. Although info is scarce, the new BAIC model appears to have taken a big leap forward, versus the B40, when it comes to interior quality, luxury and technology. Inside, a larger central infotainment screen with modern-looking graphics is joined by a digital instrument cluster. There is plenty of leather throughout the cabin, with elaborate stitching patterns and enough shiny satin chrome to put Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery to shame.

Little is known about the powertrain but CarNewsChina reports that it will come with a hybrid powertrain that allows for a 0-100km/h sprint in the region of six seconds and a 1000km range. For the record, the off-road-capable BAIC B40 Plus is offered with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol (160kW) and diesel (110kW) engines, paired with a part-time four-wheel drive system. Stay tuned for more information, assuming the BAIC BJ60 ever sets sail for South Africa.