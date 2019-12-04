Bentley edition honours Pikes record with some interesting touches









CREWE, ENGLAND - Back in June, a Bentley Continental GT shaved 8.4 seconds off the world record for the fastest production car to tackle the infamous Pikes Peak mountain pass in Colorado, and now the prestigious British carmaker is celebrating with a special edition that has some distinctive design touches inside and out. As per the regular Conti models, the Limited Edition is powered by Bentley’s twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 467kW and 900Nm, for a 3.6-second 0-96km/h time and 333km/h top speed. Just 15 Limited Edition GTs will ever be built and you’ll tell them apart by a number of somewhat striking design features, including an optional ‘100’ grille that also honours Bentley’s Centenary. The edition features Radium by Mulliner paintwork that mirrors the colour scheme used on the record-breaking car, and it’s also set apart by a carbon fibre body kit as well as gloss black detailing on the lower bumpers, mirrors, roof panel and rear surfaces. This colour is also carried through to the 22-inch Mulliner ‘Driving Specification’ wheels. Other touches to look out for include Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish, Acid Green brake disc calipers and mountain graphics on the front fender.

You’ll also get a geography lesson inside the Limited Edition, thanks to Pikes Peak mountain embroidery on the front headrests, but the most interesting touch, in our book, is the mountain pass map on the passenger side of the dashboard, which also proudly displays the record-winning time. Bentley plans to use five different graphics across the 15-car production run.

The seats are upholstered in Alcantara with contrasting Radium stitching to match the exterior colour, a touch that also extends to the steering wheel centre stripe. Other garnishes include a Piano Black centre console, Pikes Peak treadplates and a Black Anodised and Radium finish for the B&O speaker covers.

Special editions are a dime a dozen these days, but Bentley has clearly put a lot of thought into distinguishing this one.

For the record, the record-winning car was driven up the 19.98km Colorado mountain pass in 10 minutes and 18.4 seconds by Rhys Millen, otherwise known as ‘King of the Mountain’.

