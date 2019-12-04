CREWE, ENGLAND - Back in June, a Bentley Continental GT shaved 8.4 seconds off the world record for the fastest production car to tackle the infamous Pikes Peak mountain pass in Colorado, and now the prestigious British carmaker is celebrating with a special edition that has some distinctive design touches inside and out.
As per the regular Conti models, the Limited Edition is powered by Bentley’s twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 467kW and 900Nm, for a 3.6-second 0-96km/h time and 333km/h top speed.
Just 15 Limited Edition GTs will ever be built and you’ll tell them apart by a number of somewhat striking design features, including an optional ‘100’ grille that also honours Bentley’s Centenary.
The edition features Radium by Mulliner paintwork that mirrors the colour scheme used on the record-breaking car, and it’s also set apart by a carbon fibre body kit as well as gloss black detailing on the lower bumpers, mirrors, roof panel and rear surfaces. This colour is also carried through to the 22-inch Mulliner ‘Driving Specification’ wheels.
Other touches to look out for include Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish, Acid Green brake disc calipers and mountain graphics on the front fender.