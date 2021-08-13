Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner takes opulence to the next level

CREWE, ENGLAND - How do you make one of the world’s most luxurious sedans even more luxurious? Leave it to Bentley’s bespoke division Mulliner, of course. The coachbuilder’s latest creation is called the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner, and it is distinguished by a number of unique exterior and interior design features.

These include a Double Diamond front grille and exclusive polished grey Mulliner 22-inch wheels which feature self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. Also setting it apart are a chrome lower grille, Satin Silver mirror caps, Mulliner branded wing vents and an illuminated Bentley Flying B hood emblem. This handcrafted sedan is said to be the most luxurious Bentley Flying Spur ever, and the sumptuous cabin is available with a choice of eight Mulliner-curated, tri-colour interior design combinations. The seats feature contrast piping that matches the chosen interior accents, as well as ‘Diamond-in-Diamond’ quilting that comes from an embroidery process that took 18 months to develop. Within each diamond you’ll find 712 individual stitches, all aligned to the centre.