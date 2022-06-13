Bentley reveals ‘driving-focused’ Flying Spur S in V8 and hybrid flavours

Crewe, England - If you follow the stereotypes you might think of Bentleys as the kind of cars you get driven in, rather than drive. But there is a growing range of models within the British marque’s stable that are actually created with dynamic driving in mind. The latest to join the fold is the Bentley Flying Spur S, which has been revealed ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Joining the recently unveiled Continental GT and GTC S two-door models, the four-door Flying Spur S has a number of sporty design elements and it will now be available as a hybrid for the first time. The hybrid model gets its motivation from a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an ‘advanced’ electric motor that together deliver 400kW of velvety power and 750Nm of torque. According to Bentley, the hybrid is capable of covering 41km on electric power alone (on the WLTP cycle) and when you’re not worrying about range it can allegedly surge from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. Customers can instead opt for a 4.0-litre V8 engine that’s good for 405kW and 770Nm, for a 4.0-second 0-100km/h run and 317km/h top speed.

The Bentley Dynamic Ride system is also part of the deal here. It is capable of applying up to 1300Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds to keep the car’s body flat and stable under spirited cornering, whilst delivering a smooth and supple ride for occupants by decoupling the wheels across each axle. Aesthetically the Bentley Flying Spur S is set apart by black brightware that’s intended to create an athletic yet understated appearance. Highlights include gloss black lower bumper grilles, dark tinted headlamps and rear lights, black quad tailpipe finishers and distinctive S badging on the front fenders. The S models roll on new 22-inch alloys with five Y-shaped spokes in gloss black or Pale Brodgar Satin. Customers can alternatively opt for 21” twin-spoke wheels that combine gloss black and bright machined finishes.

When it comes to decorating the interior, clients can choose from a range of performance-inspired two-tone colour splits, featuring a combination of smooth hide and soft-napped Dinamica. This suede-like material is used for the heated steering wheel, gear lever, seat cushions and seat backrests while leather hide is employed on the seat bolsters, door pads, along the instrument panel and around the console. Customers can also look forward to fluted S design seats, with an ‘S’ emblem embroidered onto each headrest. Quilted seats are also available, as an option. As this is regarded as a driver-focused Bentley, the Flying Spur S comes with the same instrumentation graphics as the Continental GT Speed.

“The Bentley Flying Spur has long been feted for its ability to engage the driver without compromising passenger comfort. As with the recently launched Continental GT S and GT S Convertible, the new Flying Spur S models focus on the pleasure of driving – but with the added choice between 4.0-litre V8 or V6 Hybrid powertrains,” Bentley said. “Bentley customers now have a clear choice, with the comfort-oriented Flying Spur Azure emphasising ‘Wellbeing behind the Wheel’, or the new Flying Spur S models expanding the visual, tactile and aural enhancements to the driving experience.” IOL Motoring