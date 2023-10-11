The second-generation BMW X2, revealed to the world on Wednesday, gets a bold new look, up to date tech and significantly larger dimensions. Set to be launched in South Africa during the first quarter of 2024, the new BMW X2 is 194mm longer than its predecessor as well as 21mm wider and 64mm taller, while sharing its 2,692mm wheelbase with the latest-generation BMW X1.

BMW has also announced an all-electric iX2 version for the first time, featuring a twin-motor drivetrain that offers 230kW and 474Nm, but this won’t be available in South Africa. Instead our market will receive two petrol-powered options, these being the X2 M35i xDrive performance model and sDrive18i. The former will add some sparkle to BMW’s local compact line-up, given that the X1 M35i isn’t offered here. Thankfully South Africa isn’t getting the 221kW detuned M35i that’s being sold in Europe, instead our version will be good for 233kW. Of course, xDrive all-wheel drive, adaptive M suspension and M Compound brakes are also part of the deal.

The sDrive18i will send its turbo-charged three-cylinder power to the front wheels only, and although its outputs are not confirmed, it’s likely to follow its X1 sibling in offering 115kW and 230Nm. In terms of looks, the M35i will have a unique exterior design package that includes two pairs of tailpipes integrated into the rear apron, but the sDrive18i isn’t without flavour either as the M Sport package will be fitted as standard in South Africa. BMW X2 buyers can also look forward to bigger wheels, ranging from 18 to 21 inches in diameter.

Other visual boasting points, for those willing to invest in the lengthy options catalogue, include a BMW Iconic Glow illuminated grille and Adaptive LED headlights with matrix high beam. The new BMW X1 inherits its cabin architecture from its X1 sibling, including a BMW Curved Display on the dash top and a “floating” central armrest that houses a control panel for the engine start button, handbrake, gear selector and volume controller. The infotainment system is powered by the latest-generation BMW Operating System 9 and features the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with natural language recognition.

The seats are newly designed too, but you’ll have to pay extra for the nice stuff like sports seats with electrical adjustment and Vernasca leather with quilted pattern. The expanded range of standard features in the new X2 includes dual-zone climate control, automatic tailgate operation, navigation system with BMW Maps and a Sport leather steering wheel. Options, within the newly structured equipment packages, include a Harman Kardon sound system, Head-Up Display, heated steering wheel and a panoramic glass sunroof that extends right up to the windscreen.