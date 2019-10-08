Port Elizabeth - Isuzu South Africa’s limited edition D-Max X-Rider Black has been reintroduced to the market, but unlike the regular X-Rider - which made the transition from special edition to permanent fixture in the range - the Black edition will only be offered for a limited period. Isuzu’s product communications manager Nandi Matomela said: “the X-Rider Black was reintroduced for a limited period after high demand from customers since the run out of the previous edition”.

As previously reported, the X-Rider Black edition is set apart by an exclusive ‘Black Meet Kettle’ exterior paint job, while the 18-inch alloy wheels, sports bar, side steps, front bumper guard and roof rails also follow the black theme, the latter also getting matt treatment. Essentially everything on the outside is painted black, except for the red Isuzu badges on the grille and wheel caps.

Same goes for the cabin, where black leather seats are contrasted with red stitching and the red Isuzu badge on the steering wheel stands out from the dark grey dashboard with piano black trim elements, and you'll also find red ‘X’ badges on the inner door panels and ‘X-Rider’ logos embroidered on the headrests.

A 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity is fitted as standard, according to Isuzu. Safety kit includes dual front airbags (but no side and curtain airbags), ESC stability control with traction control and ABS brakes.