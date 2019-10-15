MUNICH, GERMANY - BMW has released a new batch of teaser pics of its upcoming four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe ahead of its imminent reveal. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe will reportedly be revealed in the coming days, ahead of its first public debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November.

The latest shots show us the front and back of the new model in reasonably good detail, while another shows off the sloping roofline. As the name implies, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will have a coupe-like design, much like its 4 Series and 8 Series GC counterparts.

The other key difference between the compact Gran Coupe and its larger siblings is the platform that lies beneath. Like the new 1 Series, and unlike the rear-driven 2 Series Coupe, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will be built on the ULK front-wheel-drive platform that’s also shared with the Mini range, BMW previously confirmed.

While much of the 2 Series Gran Coupe line-up will be front-driven, the range-topping M235i will get all-wheel drive as well as a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential.