Munich - BMW has revealed the Touring version of the latest 3 Series but before you ask, you can’t have one if you live in South Africa as there are no plans to bring it here, given the lack of a market for traditional station wagons. Aimed mostly at European markets, where this type of vehicle is still popular, the 3 Series Touring adopts the same neat design language and latest-generation cabin electronics as the 3 Series sedan.

The new wagon is 76mm longer, 16mm wider and 8mm taller than its predecessor, while being up to 10kg lighter. Its boot can now swallow 500 litres of luggage with the rear seats in place and 1510 litres with them folded, and accessing the luggage area is easier too now that an automatic tailgate is fitted as standard.

BMW has not skimped on the engine selection and spirited drivers are catered for with BMW most potent straight-six turbopetrol, with 275kW, in the range-topping M340i xDrive. A pair of four-cylinder models with outputs of 135kW and 190kW are also available, as are a trio of diesels in the form of a 195kW six-cylinder and four-cylinder units offering 110kW and 140kW.

As with the sedan, buyers can opt for 10mm-lower M Sport suspension as well as M Sport brakes.

Likewise, the cabin has gone all-digital, offering a fully digital instrument cluster as well as BMW’s latest-generation Operating 7.0 with Intelligent Personal Assistant. Advanced driver assistance systems include Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Driving Assistant Professional with steering and lane control assistant and a redesigned Head-Up Display.

IOL Motoring



