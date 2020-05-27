BMW 5 Series gets fresh look and new tech for 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Munich, Germany - BMW’s middle management executive sedan has been given a mid-life makeover just in time to take on the upgraded Mercedes E-Class that was announced recently. The 2020 BMW 5 Series gets design as well as technological enhancements, including upgraded engines and new driver assist features. As we’d expect from modern BMWs, the new 5 has a bigger grille, but designers haven’t gone overboard like they did with the 7 Series facelift and the new midsized sedan is likely to strike the right chord with its predominantly conservative clientele. The design refresh also brings new LED headlights with slimmer contours, with matrix technology now optionally available, while the enhanced taillights now have a more three-dimensional look. BMW is also offering new alloy wheel designs, in 18- to 20-inch sizes, including the new BMW Individual Air Performance rim design that reduces weight and air resistance. The subtle design enhancements continue inside with fresh trims, including the new Sensatec perforated seat upholstery, and the controls on the centre console are now in high-gloss black. Furthermore, the 5 Series now ships standard with a 26cm Control Display, while a 31cm unit is available as an option, and the Personal Assistant has additional functions.

The 2020 5 Series also marks the premiere for BMW Maps, which is a new cloud-based navigation system that’s said to offer “extremely fast and precise” calculation of routes and arrival times. The new sedan will also be able to receive over-the-air software updates, with the potential to add new digital services as and when they become available.

Beneath the bonnet, BMW has tinkered with almost all of the engines, with four- and six-cylinder units now paired with 48V mild hybrid technology that gives an 8kW power boost while also enhancing efficiency, although BMW says availability is country-specific. Furthermore, the petrol engines receive enhanced injection systems while the diesels now boast two-stage turbocharging.

The V8 powered M550i xDrive, with 390kW and 750Nm, continues as the intermediate performance model between the regular 5s and the blue-blooded M5, which has yet to be announced in facelifted form (although you can expect that to happen soon).

BMW is also offering a wider range of plug-in hybrid variants, at least in Europe, and these include the new 530e model that features a four-cylinder engine and system outputs of 215kW and 420Nm and the new 545e flagship hybrid that boasts six-cylinder power and outputs of 290kW/600Nm.

Enhanced driver assistance systems help pave the way for automated driving, BMW says, with the Lane Departure Warning system now also including a lane return function, while the new optional Driving Assistant Professional now includes Active Navigation with help of Lane Change Assistant.

South African launch timing and specifications will be released in due course.

IOL Motoring



