BMW adds colour to X2 range with new Mesh Edition

MUNICH - BMW is spicing up its X2 crossover range with a new M Mesh Edition that brings unique design elements, both outside and in.

Based on the M Sport X model, the M Mesh Edition, as its name implies, gets a race-inspired 3D mesh grille design, finished in high-gloss black, as well as Frozen Black-Brown metallic trim on the bumper inserts and side skirts and the package also includes bright orange decals on the bonnet and doors.

The edition is also available with an exclusive exterior paint colour called Brooklyn Grey. This and Sapphire Black models get the aforementioned orange decals, while those selecting Alpine White, Pytonic Blue or Sunset Orange exterior colours get black decals instead. What if you don’t want decals at all? BMW will gladly omit them for you.

Furthermore, the 19- and 20-inch wheel options also have inserts that match the decal colour.

Adaptive LED Headlights with a four-segment matrix function for high beam and BMW Individual lights Shadowline are available as an option.