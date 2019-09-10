Frankfurt Motor Show - Thought the 7 Series had a big grille? Get a load of the new BMW Concept 4, which previews the face of the next-generation 4 Series, according to BMW. What sets it apart from other modern day BMW kidney grilles is its vertical orientation, which harks back to BMWs of yesteryear, just on a much bigger scale. BMW mentions vehicles like the 328 and 3.0 CSi as design inspirations for the new look.

BMW design head Domagoj Dukec refers to the new grille as a “confident and classy take” on the traditional double kidney design.

Stylists also left a distinctive little touch in the form of intricate grating within the kidneys and air intakes, made up of small ‘number 4s’ joined together.

Another interesting feature is the LED headlight elements, which have no glass cover - instead they are worked into the body like 3D sculptures.

“The BMW Concept 4 displays BMW’s signature proportions at their most modern form yet,” says BMW.

“The stretched bonnet, long wheelbase, flowing roofline and short overhangs create a modern, elegant and dynamic coupe outline and send energy coursing through the low-slung body even while it’s standing still. Within the silhouette, the ultra-pure surfaces of the new BMW Concept 4 form a powerful main body.

At this stage we don’t know how closely this concept car will actually resemble the next-generation 4 Series, which is due soon, but tone it down a bit and you should have a rather good idea of how the finished product will look.

IOL Motoring



