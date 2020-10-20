BMW confirms First Edition X5 M and X6 M for South Africa

The ‘First Edition’ of a new model series normally coincides with its launch, but with the new BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition models already having docked in South Africa back in July, perhaps this new version should be called the Late Edition.

BMW South Africa has confirmed that a limited number of First Edition X5 M and X6 M Competition models will reach local shores in the first half of 2021 and they’re set apart by model-specific cosmetics.

For starters, the First Edition models ride on Jet Black versions of the ‘star spoke’ alloy wheels fitted to the regular model, and they measure 21-inches at the front and 22” at the back.

The two new models are also available with BMW’s Individual Frozen Dark Silver special matt paint finish. The two models can also be specified with the BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue special paint finish.

The external decor also includes various CFRP (carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic) body elements, including M Carbon mirror caps.