BMW confirms First Edition X5 M and X6 M for South Africa
The ‘First Edition’ of a new model series normally coincides with its launch, but with the new BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition models already having docked in South Africa back in July, perhaps this new version should be called the Late Edition.
BMW South Africa has confirmed that a limited number of First Edition X5 M and X6 M Competition models will reach local shores in the first half of 2021 and they’re set apart by model-specific cosmetics.
For starters, the First Edition models ride on Jet Black versions of the ‘star spoke’ alloy wheels fitted to the regular model, and they measure 21-inches at the front and 22” at the back.
The two new models are also available with BMW’s Individual Frozen Dark Silver special matt paint finish. The two models can also be specified with the BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue special paint finish.
The external decor also includes various CFRP (carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic) body elements, including M Carbon mirror caps.
To make things special inside, BMW has included Individual Merino full leather trim in exclusive bi-colour Silverstone/Midnight Blue, with Black Alcantara inserts in the seat bolsters and contrast stitching in Sakhir Orange. Furthermore, the leather-covered instrument panel and BMW Individual headliner are finished in Midnight Blue. You’ll also find carbon fibre interior strips, available in a model-specific design.
As previously reported, the new BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition models are fitted with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s good for 460kW and 750Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the V8 will get the vehicles from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, according to BMW.
An M-specific xDrive, fully-variable all-wheel-drive system distributes the torque to all four wheels, while an Active M Differential splits it between the back wheels as needed.