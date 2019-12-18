MUNICH, GERMANY - BMW has released more details about its upcoming iX3, while also confirming that the electric SUV will enter production in 2020.
While not the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, this battery-powered X3 will be the first BMW that’s available in electric, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrain guises.
The iX3 will also usher in BMW’s “completely redeveloped” fifth-generation eDrive technology, which was designed in-house by BMW, and which will also power the upcoming BMW i4 and iNext.
Its 74 kWh battery features pioneering battery cell technology and according to BMW, it will allow a range of over 440km between charges, on the WLTP test cycle.
It’s not going to be a slouch either, with BMW quoting maximum outputs of 210kW and 400Nm for the iX3.