Munich - When the new Z4 was unveiled a month back, BMW was only prepared to speak about the range-topping M40i version, but now the boys in Bavaria have spilled the beans on the entire range - which actually only consists of three models for now. To that end, the sDrive20i and sDrive30i flesh out the lower end of the range, both featuring an updated version of BMW’s 2-litre turbopetrol engine, in which the direct fuel injection system’s maximum pressure has been increased to 350 bar.

Both variants boast 10kW more power than their predecessors, the 20i rated at 145kW and 320Nm, and the 30i upping the ante to 190kW and 400Nm. BMW claims respective 0-100km/h sprint times of 6.6 and 5.4 seconds for the two models, and top speeds of 240 and 250km/h.

To recap, the M40i gets a 250kW/500Nm version of the company’s brawny 3-litre straight six, and can reportedly run to 100 in 4.5 seconds.

Those seeking to swop cogs the traditional way (albeit a small minority these days) will be disappointed however as the new Z4 is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Power still goes the back wheels the good old fashioned way however, and dynamics have been further honed through a newly designed double-joint spring strut axle at the front and a five-link rear axle.

The M40i takes things further like only the performance division can, with standard M Sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport differential and M Sport brakes.

The M40i rides on 18-inch alloys (19” rims are an option), while the four-cylinder models get 17-inch wheels.

New optional gadgets include LED headlights with ‘matrix’ high beam function, new-generation Head-Up Display, BMW Digital Key, ambient lighting, the latest Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system and Connected Navigation with new digital services.

Collision and Pedestrian Warning with auto-braking is fitted as standard along with Lane Departure Warning, while optional driver aids include Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Cross Traffic Alert.

Another sensible fact is that the Z4’s boot capacity has been increased by over 50 percent to 281 litres - even when the fabric top is in its hiding place.

The new Z4 is set to reach South Africa during the first half of 2019.

IOL Motoring



