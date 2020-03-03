BMW foretells Tesla rival with Concept i4

Munich, Germany - Tone it down to ‘showroom condition’ and what you essentially have here is BMW’s answer to the Tesla Model 3.

The BMW Concept i4 was revealed via the internet on Tuesday in lieu of its Geneva debut that the coronavirus put paid to, and it previews a new production model that will hit the scene in 2021 as the company’s first all-electric offering in the midsize category.

BMW has invested heavily in electrification before with its high-tech and expensive-to-produce i3 and i8 family, but the i4 represents a step into the electrified mainstream as it is intended to sell in far bigger volumes, alongside the all-electric iX3 and the production version of the iNext concept.

The i4 will be related to the latest 3 Series and takes the kind of design form that you would have expected from the next-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe. It’s faux grille also takes inspiration from the giant kidney grille that we saw on last year’s 4 Series concept, which proved controversial among fans.

However, a decent range and strong performance could go a long way in luring customers into BMW’s new electric car. According to the German carmaker, the Concept i4 has a driving range of 600km between charges, while its outputs of up to 390kW will get it from 0-100km/h in around four seconds.