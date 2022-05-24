BMW M4 50 Jahre edition revealed: Better hurry, only five heading to South Africa

Munich - 24 May marks the 50th anniversary of BMW’s motorsport and performance division, otherwise known as BMW M GmbH, which has brought us some iconic cars over the years. Obviously, a celebration is in order and that comes in the form of this BMW M4 50 Jahre edition, which is based on the M4 Competition Coupe. Numbers are extremely limited, with just five of these being allocated for the South African market at a price that’s yet to be announced.

Story continues below Advertisement

BMW is reviving some iconic historic colours for this edition, such as Imola Red, Brands Hatch Grey, San Marino Blue and Macao Blue. However all South African cars will be painted in San Marino Blue with Gold Bronze matt wheels. Also setting the cars apart are mixed-size double-spoke M forged wheels, measuring 19-inches on the front axle and 20-inches at the back. The cabin is marked out by unique “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering, which you will find on the door sill panels, centre console panel and on the headrests of the standard M carbon bucket seats.

While South Africa gets the European-spec model, BMW is also offering a unique M4 edition in Fire Orange and Stratus Grey for China, while the US and Canadian markets will receive 500 special edition M3 sedans in a choice of five paint finishes, including Techno Violet. The rest is as per the regular BMW M4 Competition Coupe, which is powered by a 3.0-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 375kW at 6250rpm and 650Nm from 2750rpm, with power going to the rear wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic autobox. BMW claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds for this model. “On 24 May 1972, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed. Exactly 50 years later to the day, the company now known as BMW M GmbH is presenting an exclusive collection of edition models as a current anniversary highlight,” BMW said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“With the BMW M 50 Jahre edition of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe, M enthusiasts around the globe can express both their passion for racing and their awareness of tradition.” Related video: IOL Motoring