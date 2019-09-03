Munich - The current generation BMW M4 is getting one last hurrah with the release of the Edition M Heritage that you see here, and if you want one you’d better hurry as just 10 have been allocated to South Africa. Inspired by the brand’s DTM saloon car racing exploits, the M4 Edition M Heritage will make its world debut at the next DTM weekend, which takes place from 13 to 15 September.

The new edition is based on the M4 Competition, and shares its 3-litre six-cylinder turbopetrol engine, tuned to 331kW and 550Nm - and which should get you from 0-100km/h in four seconds flat, according to claims.

What sets the Edition M Heritage apart is a number of unique exterior and interior garnishes that salute the car’s M Performance legacy.

Fittingly it’s only offered in the three colours inspired by the BMW M GmbH logo with its light blue, dark blue and red hues. In the edition's case, this means a choice of Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola Red exterior paint colours. Designers also thought of adding a decorative strip on the carbon-fibre reinforced plastic roof, featuring the M colours.

The special edition can also be told apart by unique 20-inch alloy wheels in Orbit Grey, featuring a star spoke design.

The interior, as you’d imagine, has also been coloured up with a bespoke selection of hues and materials. This includes model-specific two-tone M leather seats with Heritage embroidery, with a unique colour scheme designed to suit the exterior colour. Order the Laguna Seca Blue model and you get a Silverstone/Black combo with turquoise stitching, while the Velvet Blue metallic cars get Velvet Blue and Orange, and the Imola Red models are treated to a red and black colour scheme with yellow and red contrast stitching.

Other cabin garnishes include exclusive carbon trim strips in the M colours as well as “Edition ///M Heritage” emblems in various locations.

“The BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage offers a particularly exclusive opportunity to experience the handling characteristics of a high-performance sports car marked by dynamics, agility and precision,” BMW said.

“At the same time, with this model, the BMW M GmbH is continuing the tradition of exclusive special editions, a tradition that has been cultivated now for several model generations.

“They reflect the enthusiasm for exceptional sporting successes or awareness of the history of selected models, of which many have become much sought-after collectors’ items in the course of time.”

The BMW M4 Edition M Heritage will go on sale in world markets between November 2019 and April 2020.

IOL Motoring



