BMW M5 gets a fresh face and upgraded chassis for 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Munich, Germany - Following hot on the heels of the recently facelifted BMW 5 Series sedan, the M5 version has been given its own midlife nip and tuck, and the changes are more than skin deep, with the performance sedan also gaining an upgraded chassis and fresh cabin tech. The heart beats the same as before, with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 460kW at 6000rpm and 750Nm from 1800rpm in the Competition model, which is the only version currently offered in South Africa. As before, some other markets also get a ‘standard’ BMW M5, with 441kW. To recap, the M5 Competition sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and from 0-200 in 10.8 secs. Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed autobox and ‘M xDrive’ all-wheel drive, which includes a rear-wheel drive setting for drifting. To sharpen its cornering ability, however, BMW has retuned the chassis of the M5, while also installing new shock absorbers, which have been pinched from the M8 Gran Coupé.

On the design front, the M5 follows its 5 Series siblings with a brand new frontal design, but in this case there are some M-specific details, such as double bars in the grille, which is finished in a High-gloss Black. The redesigned 5 also features new laser headlight technology. At the back end, the refreshed M5 gains a new ‘3D’ taillight design as well as a redesigned rear bumper, incorporating M-specific quad tailpipes.

Two new exterior colour options debut in the M5, in the form of Motegi Red metallic and Brands Hatch Grey, in addition to a range of new BMW Individual paint finishes.

On the inside, the big news is a new high-definition 31.2cm central infotainment system.

As before, there’s an M Mode button, which drivers can use to toggle between the Road and Sport settings. When Sport mode is activated, the digital instrument cluster and Head-Up Display both get a bespoke ‘M’ view.

What’s more, a new and simplified operational design is said to make it easier for the driver to choose different settings for the engine, suspension, steering and M xDrive system, via the central touchscreen or iDrive Controller. The two red-painted M1 and M2 buttons next to the gearshift paddles on the M multifunction steering wheel enable rapid movement between the setups.

There’s also a new upholstery option, with the Midrand Beige / Black option now available, as per other new-generation M models, such as the M8.

IOL Motoring



