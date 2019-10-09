MUNICH, GERMANY - You’ve seen the BMW M8 in its Coupe and Convertible forms and you’ve also seen the 8 Series Gran Coupe in its normal civilian clothing - and now you no longer have to imagine what the two look like combined.
BMW has just whipped the covers off its M8 Gran Coupe, as well as its ‘Competition’ variant, both designed for those who seek the ludicrous performance of the M8 in a more passenger-friendly format. Wait, isn’t that what the M5 does? Let’s rephrase then, the M8 GC is for those who want the company’s top engine with four doors and swoopy 8 Series styling - although for that privilege it will certainly come at a premium over the M5.
Like its siblings, the M8 GC is powered by the M Division’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, which is offered in two states of tune. In the standard version it produces 441kW and in the Competition model it’s good for 460kW, with a torque figure of 750Nm being applicable in both cases. Peak power is produced at 6000rpm, but the engine will happily rev to the 7200rpm mark, BMW says.
Despite being 95kg heavier than the two-door M8s, these Gran Coupes actually match their siblings from 0-100km/h, with the standard model taking 3.3 seconds and the Competition managing 3.2s. Top speeds are governed to 250km/h, but order the M Driver’s Package and you’ll get that raised to 305km/h - just make sure you’re on the Autobahn.
There’s a soundtrack to go with that too. While the regular M8 GC gets a model-specific exhaust system with M Sound Control, the Competition comes with the M Sport exhaust as standard, which promises even more dramatic engine acoustics.